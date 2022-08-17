Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $510.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Humana by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $502.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

