Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $182.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $183.36 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.97. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

