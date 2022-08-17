Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $230.85

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

