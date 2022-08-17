Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $131.44

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.36. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

