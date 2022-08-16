First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

