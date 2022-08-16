Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.



