775 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.75 and its 200 day moving average is $324.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

