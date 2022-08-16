Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.