Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Unity Software worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.