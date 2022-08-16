NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,456 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,456 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,705 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 7,951 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

