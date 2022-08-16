4,150 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

