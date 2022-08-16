B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

MRNA stock opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,112,232.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,107,194. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

