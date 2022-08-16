Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 937 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 109.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 563,028 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

