Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,849 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

AMT stock opened at $281.52 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

