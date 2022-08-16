Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

