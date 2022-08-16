JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $1,986,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 56,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

