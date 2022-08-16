JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

