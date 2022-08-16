NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 930 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

