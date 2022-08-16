Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,266 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,266 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.