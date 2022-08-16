Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 2,091 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $122.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

