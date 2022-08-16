First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 46.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 0.8% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Dover by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

