First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 23,927 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2,075.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after buying an additional 615,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

