Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.