First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.