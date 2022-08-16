Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.