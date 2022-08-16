First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $20,797,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

