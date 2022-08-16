Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after buying an additional 82,240 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hamilton Lane Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
