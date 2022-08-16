Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.05% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after buying an additional 82,240 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.