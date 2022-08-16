7,136 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
