B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.