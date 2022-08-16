Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.34 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

FTV stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

