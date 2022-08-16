Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $558,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in First Solar by 625.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Insider Activity

First Solar Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

