Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.