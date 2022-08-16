Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,530 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.