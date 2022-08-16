Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

