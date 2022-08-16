Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
East West Bancorp Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
