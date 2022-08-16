Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 10,306 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

