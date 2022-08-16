Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 11,042 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,130.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COUP opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.39.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.