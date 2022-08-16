Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,554 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roku were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 392.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $374.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -234.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

