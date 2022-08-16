Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

