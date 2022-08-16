Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.