Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $383,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AA opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

