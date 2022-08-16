Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

