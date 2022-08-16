Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 61 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $621.47.

Shares of CHTR opened at $480.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average is $513.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

