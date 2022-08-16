Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $1,791,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 178,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 437,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 318,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

