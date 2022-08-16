Commerce Bank Has $614,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

