Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

