TheStreet Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to “B-“

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

