Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

