Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,751 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

