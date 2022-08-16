11,089 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

